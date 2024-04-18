Former Eagle Jon Runyan is hosting an estate sale. Here are some of the best items.

The Eagles’ longtime iron man on the offensive line, Jon Runyan, is moving and holding an estate sale.

Runyan, currently the NFL’s Vice President of Policy and Rules, played for the Eagles from 2000-2008 and held the record for most consecutive starts by an Eagle with 144 until Jason Kelce broke it this year.

His family is selling items from Eagles collectibles to Packers, Michigan, and Villanova merchandise, as well as furniture and clothing.

Some of the cool stuff you might find includes a custom motorcycle made for Runyan called ‘The Riptide,’ as seen at Eagles training camp in 2007.

They’re also selling a lot of signed merchandise, from Eagles items like this signed Super Bowl XXXIX helmet...

...to signed gear from other players and teams, including the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and this signed photograph of Runyan with the Eagles and against Michael Strahan with the New York Giants.

He also has a collection of stained-glass Eagles figurines, including one of himself and this one of former teammate Donovan McNabb.

There’s not just NFL merchandise at the sale. Both Runyan and his son, Giants offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., went to Michigan, while his daughter, Bella Runyan, played basketball at Villanova. He’s got a collection of Halloween decorations in honor of their schools.

If any of that intrigues you, take a look at the full list of items here. If you want to stop by, the estate sale is open to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10am-3pm.