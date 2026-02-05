Jordan Mailata sings a cappella ‘Eye of the Tiger’ at Super Bowl with Adam Devine, George Kittle, Bijan Robinson

If you’ve seen Pitch Perfect 2, you likely remember the iconic “riff-off” scene featuring Green Bay Packers players Clay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, T.J Lang, Josh Sitton, and Don Barclay as a competitive a cappella group performing Destiny’s Child “Bootylicious.”

The moment sounds like something that could only come straight out of a movie — until now. On Wednesday, Jordan Mailata, George Kittle, and Bijan Robinson went Pitch Perfect at San Francisco’s Ferry Building ahead of Super Bowl LX weekend.

Mailata, Kittle, and Robinson joined Pitch Perfect star — and Treblemaker — Adam Devine and the University of Wisconsin’s competitive a cappella group, Fundamentally Sound, who went viral on social media after surprising people in the street with birthday songs.

The group wore matching jackets and performed a riff off-inspired rendition which included Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” before announcing the winner of the Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl Sleepover Suite, where one fan gets to wake up on Sunday in a suite in Levi’s Stadium.

“I’m closing out the football season as Marriott Bonvoy’s Fanbassador and announcing the Super Bowl Sleepover Suite winner the only way I know how … by singing,” Devine said in a release. “I couldn’t have done it without my NFL buddies. They were great, but thankfully, these men are athletic specimens and don’t make their living singing.”

While Kittle and Robinson may have some work to do on their voices, Mailata appeared to be in his element.

The 6-foot-8 offensive tackle is no stranger to music as a member of The Philly Specials. And he’s definitely not one to get shy on the big stage, breaking out Amy Winehouse karaoke at local bars and performing “Tennessee Whiskey” for 11-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton.

Kittle, meanwhile, didn’t just have to learn a new song and dance. The 49ers tight end tore his Achilles tendon during the Niners’ wild-card win over the Eagles and performed the choreography in a boot while driving around on a scooter.

Luckily, he didn’t have move around too much.