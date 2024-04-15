Jordan Mailata sings Amy Winehouse, Eagles fight song with local band at Newtown bar: ‘A man of the people’

Jordan Mailata’s singing talent is well-documented. He, along with Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, led the last two Eagles Christmas albums, he competed on The Masked Singer, and he even got to sing at the White House holiday party. On Friday, he took his talents to the stage at Green Parrot in Newtown, Pa., to sing a few songs with local band The Beasts, who also go by Code-Emo.

Mailata, who signed a massive three-year contract extension earlier this month, and a group of his friends booked a private room in the back of the Bucks County bar. The door was nearly closed, but Mailata stood in the doorway and Evan Emerle, one of the band members, said he could see the Eagles lineman dancing and hyping up the group as they played “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen.

Advertisement

Emerle and his bandmate, Bobby Leonhardt, also DJ at the bar, and they wanted to play “Fly, Eagles, Fly” in Mailata’s honor, but struggled to find a recording of it to play, instead playing “Ordinary People” by John Legend since they knew Mailata had recently attended his concert.

» READ MORE: Eagles and DeVonta Smith agree to terms on a three-year, $75 million contract extension

“After we played that, we got approached like, ‘Hey, Jordan wants to come up and sing with you guys,’” Emerle said. “He comes up in front of us, and he’s just larger than life, the nicest guy, with his accent and everything. He’s like, ‘What should we do? What should we play?’ I was like, ‘It’s your show, man. What do you want to do?’”

Mailata first suggested his classic karaoke song, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, but instead opted for Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” and predictably brought the house down.

“He made a joke like, ‘All right, our next song is going to be ‘All the Small Things’ by Blink-182,’” Emerle said. “We didn’t realize he was joking, so we started playing the song immediately. It’s in our song bank, so we started singing that with him. That was funny. He didn’t really know the words but he still nailed it.

“Just to break the mood and get the audience engaged, I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got a song we all can sing,’ and then I led in the Eagles fight song a cappella. He sang along with us, and the whole bar was just going crazy with that one.”

» READ MORE: Taylor Swift reps ‘New Heights’ during Coachella trip with Travis Kelce

To meet any Eagles player at a gig would have been a dream for the two die-hard Birds fans, but it being Mailata made the experience extra special.

“Of all the Eagles players … you get the one guy who’s gonna crush,” Emerle said. “It’s once in a lifetime. He’s such a man of the people.”

“We’ve been playing together for eight years,” Leonhardt said. “We’ve had a lot of fun shows together, we’ve had a lot of great experiences, but this definitely was one of the top experiences that me and him will ever have.”