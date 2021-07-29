Dillard vs. Mailata. I touched upon arguably the most important position battle in Wednesday’s notes, but the topic leads Thursday after Jordan Mailata had a strong practice, and Andre Dillard didn’t. The former took most of the first team repetitions at left tackle a day after the latter did. I don’t think that was a reflection of how they performed on Day 1, but it might as well have been after Day 2. Mailata didn’t allow much pressure in team drills when facing either Josh Sweat or Derek Barnett, and he had a few “wins” during 1-on-1 drills. Was everything clean? Of course, not. But the early camp woes that Mailata suffered through in his first three seasons of playing football appear to be gone. Well, at least for now. Dillard, though, had one of those days when you wonder what the heck Howie Roseman was thinking when he drafted the Washington State product. He had forgettable moments both in team and individuals. Rookie end Tarron Jackson toasted Dillard during one team drill rush, and it clearly affected the tackle. Dillard’s body language said as much as he walked away from the action. He took a knee and then advice from a nearby assistant as play resumed. In 1-on-1s, Dillard struggled to contain Sweat’s bend on an outside speed rush. He overset vs. Barnett and was undressed with an inside move. It’s just one day, and the players have yet to don pads, but Mailata has the early lead in my estimation.