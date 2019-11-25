Matthews, 27, caught three passes for 27 yards on six targets Sunday, and one pass for six yards on six targets against New England the previous game. Knee problems that first arose in 2017 seemed to have cost him at least a step, but he was a familiar target for Carson Wentz, with the wide receiving corps in crisis. DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve and Alshon Jeffery has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Nelson Agholor missed the Seattle game with a knee injury.