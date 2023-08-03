An Eagles offensive lineman is on trial for rape. Here’s what you should know.

An offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles is on trial this week for allegedly raping and kidnapping a young woman in his hometown in Ohio in 2019.

Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a grand jury in February after prosecutors said he forcibly restrained and raped a woman in his truck in December 2019. The woman — who was 21 at the time — attended the same high school as Sills in Sarahsville, Ohio, and told investigators she had known him for about eight years.

Sills has denied the allegations and said the interaction was consensual.

The trial started Monday in Guernsey County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Daniel Padden, and testimony could wrap up Friday. Here’s what you should know about the case.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles offensive guard Josh Sills accused of rape and kidnapping; NFL suspends him from team

Who is Josh Sills?

Sills, a native of Sarahsville, Ohio, was signed by the Eagles last year as an undrafted free agent — one of three to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster. He played college football at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State University. Authorities say the incident occurred when Sills was a student at WVU and home for winter break.

Sills appeared in only one game last season, during four special teams snaps during the Eagles’ victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

What is Sills accused of?

Prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which brought the case, allege that Sills forced the woman to perform oral sex “against her will and wishes,” leaving bruising on her legs and neck, and signs of strangulation.

The woman told investigators that late one night in December 2019, Sills drove her and her cousin home after a night out at a local bar. She told her cousin she’d be inside in a minute, she said, and the cousin got out of the truck, went inside, and went to sleep.

In the truck, the woman said, she and Sills started kissing, but then he tried to take off her clothes, and she told him to stop. He didn’t stop, she said, and he grew increasingly aggressive, eventually pinning her down in his truck and holding her by her knees and neck.

» READ MORE: Eagles GM Howie Roseman declines comment on Josh Sills

At one point, one of the woman’s friends pulled up in the driveway behind them. The friend told jurors she saw Sills’ truck parked in the driveway and assumed Sills and the woman were inside the house.

All the while, Sills was holding the woman down, prosecutors said, pushing her into the seat by her neck, so no one could see them. He then forced the woman to perform oral sex, prosecutors said.

Sills, who is charged with rape and kidnapping, could face years in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on a $25,000 bond.

When was the rape reported?

The woman told her friend what happened on the night of the alleged attack. The friend, Brooke Bing, testified Wednesday that the woman “looked like a wreck” and was visibly distraught and upset.

“She showed the marks of where his hands held her down on her legs, on her inner thighs,” she said. “She said Josh raped her.”

Bing choked up at times as she told the jury how her friend described the assault. Bing said she comforted her and advised her not to shower or eat or drink anything, to preserve evidence.

The next morning, the woman told her cousin what had happened to her. She then went to a hospital and filed a police report.

Sexual assault nurse Leslie Doerfler testified that the woman was visibly distressed and spoke with a raspy voice, and that there was bruising and “subtle signs of injury” on her neck and clavicle.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and the AG’s Office presented the evidence to a grand jury, which indicted Sills on the first-degree felony charges in January.

What does Sills say happened?

Sills has not yet testified, and his defense team, headed by Michael Connick, was expected to begin presenting its case Thursday afternoon.

Connick has said the contact Sills had with the woman was consensual. The two had been flirting and kissing at the bar earlier that night, he said, as well as in the truck before the assault allegedly occurred. He said police never searched or seized Sills’ truck, obtained video from the bar, or searched the cell phones of Sills, the alleged victim, or their friends.

Although the woman filed a report to police right away, the investigation took nearly three years and the grand jury did not deliver an indictment until late January. The charges were announced the following day.

Sills’ attorneys have called the charges “retaliatory” and accused prosecutors of targeting Sills because of his athletic success. The indictment was announced the day after the Eagles clinched the NFC Championship and earned a spot to compete in the Super Bowl.

“It wasn’t until Josh had a modicum of success that the state took action,” Connick said.

The defense also noted that the victim’s mother, who is a sexual assault nurse, knew the nurse who examined the woman and called her before her daughter arrived at the hospital to say that she had been raped. Connick said this influenced the case and examination.

How have the Eagles and NFL responded?

The day the charges were announced, the NFL placed Sills on the “Commissioner Exempt List,” barring him from practices, games, or travel with the team until further notice.

But Sills is still listed on the Eagles roster as an exempt player.

The Eagles organization initially said only that it was “aware of the legal matter” involving Sills and was communicating with the league and “in the process of gathering more information.”

General manager Howie Roseman declined to comment when asked by a reporter that week.

“I’m not going to get into any legal matters or talk about anything that’s going on off the field right now,” Roseman said at the time, as the Eagles prepared to play in the Super Bowl.

Roseman had previously celebrated Sills for his size and strength.

When is a verdict expected?

Prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case Thursday morning, with the defense expected to begin calling witnesses Thursday afternoon.

Jurors were expected to begin deliberations as soon as Friday afternoon.