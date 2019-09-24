“We were able to get the stop out of that, but three points in a game like that is big. I’m sure there’s a million plays in that game that you say, ‘Look, hey, if we made that catch or we had made that tackle or we had got that sack,’ that’s one that we sort of look like, ‘Hey, if we had stopped that reverse’ -- and there’s no saying we would have stopped it if another guy had been there, but we’ve sure got a lot better chance, maybe we keep them off the board. Maybe we don’t, but maybe we keep them off the board there. We’ve got to do better than that.”