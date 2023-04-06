Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl jersey gets the Hall of Fame treatment

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce are both headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. The veteran Eagles center is a five-time All-Pro while younger brother Travis is a four-time All-Pro and in the middle of a record-shattering career as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It turns out they will not be the only Kelces enshrined in Canton, OH. On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed that their mother Donna’s custom “Kelce” jersey and matching sneakers that she wore for Super Bowl LVII will also be displayed at the Hall of Fame.

In February, Jason and Travis became the first set of brothers to face off against one another in a Super Bowl, leading Donna to seek a way to commemorate the special occasion and remain impartial. The result proved to be a split jersey featuring primarily Travis and the Chiefs on the front and Jason and Eagles on the back. The Kelce family, Donna included, became the biggest story in the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII before the Chiefs ended up defeating the Eagles 38-35 in the “Kelce Bowl.”

A mom and two sons in the Hall of Fame? The Kelces continue to make history.