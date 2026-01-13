Fans, former Eagles react to Kevin Patullo’s ouster with cheers, jokes, and visions of Big Dom calling plays

After one season as Eagles offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo’s play-calling career is officially over in Philadelphia.

Patullo was the favored target for the disgruntled Eagles fan base throughout the season, but especially after the team’s wild-card round loss to San Francisco. His home was vandalized in Nov., a local golf simulator facility let fans hit golf balls at a photo of his face, and of course, he’s been getting flack from fans on social media all season long.

So it was no surprise that the announcement that the Eagles would find a new offensive coordinator for next season was met with cheers from most of the fan base.

While most fans are celebrating the decision, it appears they might not be rid of Patullo entirely.

Either way, fans didn’t let their celebratory mood stop them from getting a joke off at Patullo’s expense.

As far as former players, Ike Reese said on 94 WIP that he thought Patullo was getting scapegoated for the team’s failures this year.

“Let’s be honest — Kevin Patullo is a first-year offensive coordinator," Reese said. “He was supposed to take the 29th-ranked passing offense and turn it into what, exactly?”

Emmanuel Acho, on the other hand, praised the move, and said Patullo’s failure should be the end of coach Nick Sirianni’s attempts to hire from within.

Some fans agree.

Even LeSean McCoy, who said earlier this week that he believed some of the problems on offense were due to Jalen Hurts, was thankful to see the team move on.

So, who’s next for the Eagles?

Whoever it is — even if it’s a former coach of a division rival — Philly fans are looking forward to moving on from Patullo.

