Source: Rookie QB Kyle McCord stays with the Eagles, signs with the practice squad

After clearing waivers, Kyle McCord is back with the Eagles. McCord signed to the team’s practice squad Wednesday, a source said.

The Eagles waived 29 players on roster cutdown day Tuesday. None of them were claimed by an opposing team, meaning the Eagles’ practice squad is likely to have plenty of familiar faces.

The Eagles are back on the practice field at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, and most of the practice squad will be on the field.

McCord’s fate was sealed over the weekend, when the Eagles traded for Sam Howell, a move Howie Roseman said Tuesday would have been made regardless of the injury status of Tanner McKee (right finger). The Eagles wanted an upgrade at QB3 and have it in Howell, but McCord passing through waivers and joining the practice squad keeps him in the room. The Mount Laurel native was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in April’s draft out of Syracuse.

“I think he did some good things and promising things through camp,” Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. “Obviously, we liked him enough to draft him onto this football team.”

