Kylie Kelce says Jason had been working on a retirement speech for years, shares congratulatory IG post

Kylie Kelce posted a tribute to her husband Jason Kelce’s NFL career on Instagram Thursday evening after he announced his retirement on Monday following 13 seasons with the Eagles.

“Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement,” Kylie wrote, referring to the photo of the two of them after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. “Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!”

Kylie’s post received comments from Travis Kelce (“The greatest to ever do it!! Love you guys!! 🦅💚”), Quinta Brunson (“🙌”), and Erin Andrews (“Love him. But your hair is fire here ❤️❤️❤️”).

Earlier in the week, Kylie appeared on NBC10 Philadelphia to share her reaction to Jason’s retirement and just how long he’d been contemplating the decision.

“I’ve heard multiple versions [of the speech] over the last four years,” Kylie told the network. “This was a completely different version. I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

During his retirement speech, Jason gave his own tribute to Kylie, whom he met in 2014 and married in 2018.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” Jason said during his speech. “The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking, and I thought, “Man, is this what love feels like? … I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time.”

