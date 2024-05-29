Woman tells Kylie Kelce ‘you’ll never be allowed in this town again’ after Kelces refuse photo

Kylie and Jason Kelce are known for being generous with their time toward fans. But if you start banging on their car door to ask for a photo? Let’s just say it’s not going to turn out well for you, as one woman learned over the holiday weekend.

In a video posted by the Word to the Wise podcast, the woman, being separated from Kylie by a man in a blue shirt, tells Kylie “you’ll never be allowed in this town again, I don’t care who you are.”

“I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you’re embarrassing yourself,” Kylie appears to say back before the end of the video. Jason stayed out of the way and let Kylie handle it.

The interaction took place at the Steve & Cookies parking lot in Margate. PhillyChitChat witnessed the entire interaction, and said as the Kelces waited to pull into the parking lot, these women came to bang on the door of the Cyber Truck and asked for a picture. The Kelces said it wasn’t a good time, which ultimately led to this interaction.

Atlantic County commissioner Amy Gatto posted a statement defending the Kelces to her Instagram.

“Kylie and Jason Kelce, on behalf of the rest of us in Atlantic County, please know you are welcome in any of our 23 municipalities at any time!” Gatto wrote. “We would be lucky and grateful to have you! Go Birds!”

Jason’s former teammate, Chris Long, also chimed in in their defense.

If the woman was really a big fan of the Kelces, she might have known already that Kylie doesn’t play around when it comes to her family. On her guest episode of New Heights, Kylie said “I am almost 6 feet tall, and I’m not thin. I will hold my ground. That’s mine.”