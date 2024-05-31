Woman who confronted Kylie Kelce apologizes: ‘I should have respected their right to privacy’

The woman on the other side of the viral interaction with Kylie Kelce from the holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore came forward for the first time.

The woman, who identified herself as Andree Goldberg, released a statement to The Inquirer apologizing to the Kelce family.

In the video, Goldberg was seen yelling “you’ll never be allowed in this town again, I don’t care who you are,” after the Kelces declined to take a photo with her while out on a date night at Steve & Cookies in Margate. Kylie responded with, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you’re embarrassing yourself.”

“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me which I deeply regret and for that, I am sorry,” Goldberg wrote in the statement. “Although apologies were exchanged directly with the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them and our community.

“This moment, and my actions, are not who I am and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

The mayor of Margate City, Michael Collins, previously released a statement apologizing to the Kelces on her behalf.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate over the holiday weekend,” Collins said in a statement. “As a father with young children, I know, as well as anyone, the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer Jason and Kylie an opportunity for a redo date night dinner in Margate on me.”

The Kelces have yet to address the interaction publicly. On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Jason referenced the family’s “great time” out on the Shore over Memorial Day weekend, but did not bring up the interaction.