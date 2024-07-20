Kylie Kelce reveals past miscarriage and blasts recent pregnancy rumors: ‘Let’s do better’

The Kelce family has fans around the world. But some of those fans take their love for the Kelces a bit too far, like recently in Margate, after they declined a request to take a photo outside a restaurant. And now, Kylie Kelce is taking aim at fans and media outlets who previously spread false reports that she was pregnant.

The Kelces have three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and their youngest, Bennett, who was born just after the Super Bowl in 2023. But, according to Kylie, there was speculation during the past year that she again was pregnant, this time with a boy. It got so out of hand that her husband, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, had to address the rumors on his New Heights podcast in March.

Advertisement

On Friday, Kylie revealed in a TikTok response to that speculation that she suffered a miscarriage before her first pregnancy, and doesn’t take the rumors lightly.

@kyliekelce ***Trigger warning: pregnancy loss. I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking “did you have a miscarriage?” because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better. ♬ Little Things - Tiqta

» READ MORE: A round of golf with Jason Kelce and his fans — and what it revealed about his growing fame

“I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in,” she said in her video. “We’re just going to nip this in the bud: I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant. I’m not. I haven’t been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she is almost a year and a half old.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. Really lights my fire. I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a D&E [procedure] a few days later. So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think that we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they are good and ready.”

In her caption, Kelce wrote that amid the recent speculation fans had approached her asking if she was pregnant, congratulated her, and even asked if she’d had a miscarriage — after one outlet claimed she never announced a fourth pregnancy because she’d had a miscarriage.

“Let’s do better,” Kelce wrote.