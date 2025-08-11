Eagles 53-man roster projection: Darius Cooper earns a spot; Jakorian Bennett’s arrival leads to a cut at corner

With one preseason game in the books, let’s take another crack at the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster.

The benefit of more time and reps has benefited a variety of players on the bubble, especially among the fringe receivers behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. While there’s plenty of time for things to change before roster cut-down day on Aug. 26, here’s where all 90 players stand through three weeks of training camp:

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Cut: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Even though I’m even more convicted in the opinion I previously expressed that Thompson-Robinson has been the better contender in the QB3 battle (as he should be — he’s a three-year veteran), I still have a hard time believing that the Eagles would cut McCord and subject him to waivers. The sixth-rounder out of Syracuse needs more time to develop, as evidenced by his shaky preseason debut in which he went 1-for-5 for 8 yards and an interception. If Thompson-Robinson builds on his decent exhibition performance (5-for-8 for 56 yards) in these next two games, perhaps the Eagles can find a trade partner in need of a backup.

Running backs (4)

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, AJ Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Cut: Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell, Keilan Robinson

There’s an argument to be made that the Eagles could cut Dillon and sign him to the practice squad. The 27-year-old running back is coming off a yearlong layoff because of a neck injury. Maybe the Eagles could convince him to sign with the practice squad with the prospect that he could eventually earn a role on the 53-man roster. After all, this is a pretty running back-friendly system (see: Barkley and the Eagles offensive line). But I do think that Dillon has proved that he deserves a roster spot in camp and in the first preseason game, flashing his abilities as a runner and as a pass catcher.

VanSumeren is a new addition to my initial 53. I don’t entirely know what to make of his lack of offensive snaps in the first preseason game. Are the Eagles trying to hide his talents as a linebacker-turned-fullback and sneak him through to the practice squad? Or, maybe he’s a meaningful part of their plans this season and they don’t want to give away any scheme hints.

Wide receivers (6)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

Cut: Elijah Cooks, Terrace Marshall, Ife Adeyi, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin, Avery Williams

This is the group that has undergone the most change between my initial 53 and my latest. Cooper and Ainias Smith join the fold while Marshall and Williams get cut. Marshall only recently began to practice again in a limited capacity after he was sidelined with a knee injury. Williams hasn’t shown enough as a punt returner in limited action to justify a roster spot. On the other hand, Smith had a 46-yard punt return against the Cincinnati Bengals, thrusting him into the conversation to earn the full-time gig. Cooper has come on strong in recent practices, culminating in six receptions for a team-high 82 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener. Consistency will be key for the receivers on the bubble in this projection — Wilson, Smith, and Cooper — but they make the cut for now.

Tight ends (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Cut: Harrison Bryant, EJ Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Nick Muse

Granson has slowly begun to separate himself in the TE3 competition, particularly as a pass catcher. He carried the production he’s generated in camp over to the first preseason game. Granson posted three receptions for 28 yards, including a 16-yard snag on an out route that required him to make a leaping catch and get his feet inbounds quickly. If he can prove himself as a blocker, he can solidify a roster spot.

Offensive linemen (10)

Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Kendall Lamm, Darian Kinnard, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

Cut: Hollin Pierce, Laekin Vakalahi, Kenyon Green, Brett Toth, Cameron Williams, Trevor Keegan

The offensive line situation could be fluid depending on the prognosis of Landon Dickerson’s apparent right knee injury. The three-time Pro Bowl left guard was carted indoors at the end of Sunday’s public practice. For now, the only change to this group from the last projection is the addition of Kinnard and the subtraction of Keegan.

This mostly has to do with Kendall’s solid showing as the starting center in the preseason opener. Keegan had been cross-training at center throughout camp as the Eagles try to identify their backup center not named Landon Dickerson. Kinnard has tackle-guard versatility, much like Pryor, so I’m still on the fence about adding him. I do find it somewhat revealing that Keegan did not play until the third quarter, while Kinnard entered in relief of Steen at right guard in the first.

Defensive tackles (5)

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall

Cut: Jacob Sykes, Byron Young, Joe Evans

With Thomas Booker flipped to the Las Vegas Raiders for Jakorian Bennett, Hall takes Booker’s spot on the initial 53 due to his overall body of work this summer. The 2024 undrafted free agent out of Baylor had a strong opening drive in the Bengals game, limiting Chase Brown to a 2-yard gain in the red zone after shedding his block. His pressure on Jake Browning late in the third quarter forced the quarterback to make an ill-advised throw into the hands of Patrick Johnson for an interception. Hall exited Sunday night’s public practice early with an apparent injury.

Edge rushers (5)

Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Cut: Patrick Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Vic Fangio is still waiting for one of the depth edge rushers behind Smith and Hunt to separate himself from the pack. Uche has been that player in practice, but he didn’t stand out — for neither good nor bad reasons — in the first preseason game. Johnson had the most eye-catching succession of plays late in the third quarter, sacking Browning (which was negated due to an A.J. Woods illegal contact penalty) and then picking him off immediately afterward.

But Johnson makes more sense as a practice-squad addition than Okoronkwo, who has 13 NFL starts in his last three seasons (with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and the Houston Texans in 2022). The latter has earned some first-team reps in practice recently. He is still getting up to speed with the requirements of the position in the scheme, and he missed a tackle in the preseason opener while in coverage.

Linebackers (4)

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon

Cut: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon

PUP: Nakobe Dean

No changes to this group from the last projection. Mondon had some rough moments in the preseason opener, including his missed tackle on a swing pass to Brown. Still, his spot on the initial 53 isn’t in jeopardy.

Cornerbacks (6)

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Adoree’ Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett

Cut: Eli Ricks, Parry Nickerson, Brandon Johnson, Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods

Ricks is the odd man out, for now, after the trade acquisition of Bennett. Could that change as the battle for the starting outside cornerback gig opposite Mitchell continues? Ringo and Jackson, who both had shaky outings in the preseason opener, could be on notice if they don’t make strides going forward.

Safeties (4)

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, Andrew Mukuba

Cut: Lewis Cine, Andre’ Sam, Maxen Hook

No changes to this group from the last projection. Brown remains the favorite to win the starting safety spot alongside Blankenship when the Eagles are in nickel. Fangio said Brown’s performance was “fine” against the Bengals, but he reiterated that Brown needs to process the game a little faster, which is typical for young safeties. Mukuba has been at a disadvantage in the position battle, as he was sidelined with a shoulder injury and has been a full participant for only the last two practices. He has taken only a couple of reps with the first-team defense in 11-on-11, most recently at the end of Sunday night’s public practice.

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

Cut: Christian Johnstone

Hughlett, the long snapper, has been sidelined with a neck injury, but his spot on the initial 53 shouldn’t be at risk to Johnstone, the 2025 undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State.

