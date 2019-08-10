Johnson (knee) and Goedert (calf) have injuries that are not expected to sideline them when the regular season starts Sept. 8. The Eagles classified them as “week-to-week.” Since significant Eagles never play in the fourth and final preseason game, Aug. 29 against the Jets, their preseason participation would have to take place either this coming Thursday at Jacksonville or Aug. 22 against the Ravens, and the team plans to give them that time to heal.