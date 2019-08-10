The effect of Nate Sudfeld’s broken wrist on the Eagles’ quarterbacking situation was the focus when Saturday’s training camp practice began, but that focus shifted with the news that starting right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert are being shut down for the preseason.
Johnson (knee) and Goedert (calf) have injuries that are not expected to sideline them when the regular season starts Sept. 8. The Eagles classified them as “week-to-week.” Since significant Eagles never play in the fourth and final preseason game, Aug. 29 against the Jets, their preseason participation would have to take place either this coming Thursday at Jacksonville or Aug. 22 against the Ravens, and the team plans to give them that time to heal.
Johnson has been wearing a knee brace in practice. He did not play in the preseason-opening loss to the Titans. Goedert played a dozen snaps, catching three passes for 50 yards. He probably had the most productive game of any Eagle.
Removing Johnson from any possible preseason snaps would seem to benefit his backup, former Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata. At tight end, Zach Ertz probably won’t play much in the preseason, but the Eagles also have Richard Rodgers, Will Tye, Josh Perkins and Alex Ellis.