The Eagles surprised Lane Johnson with news he was a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist. Jason Kelce cried.

Lane Johnson is one of the Eagles’ longest tenured players.

Birds fans see how important his contributions are on the field, as the three-time All-Pro has been a staple on the offensive line since he was drafted.

But Johnson’s contributions off the field are even more significant. Earlier this week, Johnson was named the Eagles’ finalist for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors philanthropy and community impact in addition to success on the field. The Eagles surprised Johnson with the news during an offensive line meeting, and it was an emotional moment for all involved, including center Jason Kelce, who has played alongside Johnson on the offensive line for Johnson’s entire 11-year career with the Birds.

“This award, a lot of the time, just goes to someone who gives a bunch of [bleeping] money to a charity and does a lot out in the open,” Kelce said, choked up. “That ain’t you. We all know that, but that doesn’t take away what you mean to the guys in this room, this building, these people. That’s why they [bleeping] nominated you, because everyone finally [bleeping] sees who you are.

“When I think of a man, I think of someone who weathers the ups and downs in life, how you move forward. You’re doing better than I’ve ever seen, and it’s so [bleeping] awesome to see. I know it ain’t all been perfect all the time, but there isn’t a man in the NFL that represents that better than you. It’s important for you to hear that.”

Johnson was diagnosed with anxiety disorder in 2008. He opened up about his struggle after missing three games in 2021 due to his anxiety, and has become an advocate and inspiration for others who struggle with their own mental health.

He is also an ambassador for Kooth, an online provider of mental health support for youth in Philadelphia, and does speaking engagements to share his journey and provide resources and information for others seeking treatment.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend my entire career playing for an organization and city that has embraced me at my best, but more importantly, supported me and helped me through some of my darkest moments,” Johnson said in a statement after he was announced as a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist. “Playing this game has always been a passion of mine, but being able to share my mental health journey through the platform football has given me has been a rewarding experience. I’m grateful to have had a strong support system, and my hope is to support others who are suffering in silence by opening doors for them to feel comfortable enough sharing their stories.”

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 8.