"<p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/nick-sirianni\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Nick Sirianni</a> on Friday indicated that <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/jalen-hurts\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Jalen Hurts</a> is dealing with an ankle issue, despite the quarterback being listed on the injury report with a “rest” designation.</p> <p>The <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Eagles</a> coach may have slipped up when asked Friday about what went into his quarterback’s load management day two days prior.</p> <p>Here’s the awkward exchange that followed:</p> <p>It is rare for Hurts to take a load management day. In fact, it has never happened. But the Eagles on Wednesday listed their quarterback as a limited participant due to “rest,” and Hurts when asked about it after a walk-through that day said: “I just do what I’m told.”</p> <p>The Eagles play Sunday in Dallas and won’t return home until the wee hours of Monday morning. They then face a quick turnaround before hosting Washington on Thursday night in a game that could determine who heads into Week 12 as the NFC East leader.</p> <p>Hurts was listed as a full participant on Thursday, and a rest day on Wednesday, while rare, didn’t raise too many eyebrows. That is, until Friday.</p> <p>The Eagles do have two players listed on the injury report this week with ankle injuries: Mekhi Becton and Ainias Smith. There are no other Jalens on the injury report. Defensive tackle <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/jalen-carter\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Jalen Carter</a> was on last week’s report with a shoulder injury.</p> <p>Hurts spent the opening portion of practice stretching on a side field along with trainers mostly out of view of cameras before jogging over to rejoin the rest of the Eagles quarterbacks during the part of practice open to media. He didn’t have any apparent taping over his cleats and took his usual spot in the group’s throwing drills while the rest of the team went through stretches.</p> <p>The Eagles try to keep injury statuses close to the vest for competitive advantage, but the NFL does have specific rules about how injuries are to be reported and shared.</p> <p>The league “requires that teams provide credible, accurate, and specific information about injured players to the league office, their opponents, local and national media, and the league’s broadcast partners each week during the regular season and postseason.”</p> <p>There are punishments for not following those rules.</p> <p><em>— Jeff Neiburg</em></p>"