Eagles news: Peyton Manning echos disappointment of Birds' fans; A.J. Brown injury updates
The Eagles blew a late lead against the Atlanta Falcons on "Monday Night Football," stunning fans at the Linc.
'It's why you don't throw': Peyton Manning echos frustrated Eagles fans
Peyton Manning was a stand-in for Eagles fans Monday night when Saquon Barkley dropped a third down catch that would have sealed a win for the Birds.
"It's why you don't throw, though" Peyton said during the Manningcast, joined by his brother, Eli, and former Falcons quarterback turned CBS analyst Matt Ryan.
Late-game decision making turned up the heat on Nick Sirianni
The only numbers that ultimately matter — Falcons 22, Eagles 21 — can’t capture how the final minutes unfolded on Monday night.
But the analytics of Nick Sirianni’s decision-making, when the Eagles seemingly had the outcome in hand, tell the story of a coach whose conservatism led to a win probability in the 90th percentile with under two minutes remaining to near-zero when Jalen Hurts’ last pass was intercepted by Jessie Bates.
Eagles injury report: A.J. Brown will reportedly miss a couple of weeks
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was out Monday with a hamstring injury and will miss a couple of weeks, according to ESPN's Lisa Salters.
"We'll see. We'll see. I don't know that yet," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Photos from Eagles' Week 2 loss against the Falcons
