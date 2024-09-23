"// Pinned <p>The Eagles were already down star receiver A.J. Brown, who missed his second straight contest with a hamstring injury. But one by one Sunday, their injury list grew. They were forced to replace the right side of their offensive line when <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-line-injuries-mekhi-becton-lane-johnson-fred-johnson-20240922.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">right guard Mekhi Becton left with a finger injury and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion.</a></p> <p>An already thin wide receiving corps took a hit when Britain Covey was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury, and then DeVonta Smith, in a scary scene that had multiple players kneeling around him, left the game with a concussion. Smith’s injury came near the end of a play when his forward progress appeared to have been stopped. But Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd hit Smith up high, knocking his helmet off.</p> <p>Later, inside six minutes to play, cornerback Darius Slay needed to be helped off the field.</p> <p><em>– Jeff Neiburg</em></p>"