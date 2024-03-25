Eagles news: Howie Roseman discusses Saquon Barkley signing; NFL owners make rule changes; updated depth chart
The Eagles signed former Cowboys quarterback Will Grier ahead of the NFL's annual meeting, where several rules changes will be voted on.
The NFL's annual meeting is underway, with owners considering a proposal that would increase the number of kickoff returns. Owners already made a couple of rule changes, including banning hip-drop tackles.
Over the weekend, the Eagles signed former Cowboys quarterback Will Grier.
The Tush Push will remain legal next season, despite some lingering concerns from the NFL's health and safety committee.
Haason Reddick's future with the Eagles still up in the air
ORLANDO, Fla. — Amid uncertainty surrounding Haason Reddick’s future with the Eagles, general manager Howie Roseman declined to comment on where the team stands with the veteran pass rusher.
“We’re not gonna talk about anyone’s contract situation,” Roseman said.
Howie Roseman on why the Eagles spent big on Saquon: He's 'a special player'
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the surface, the Eagles’ signing of running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million fully guaranteed is a departure from how Roseman has done business with free agents at the position in recent history.
The Eagles haven’t signed a free-agent running back to a multi-year deal since Matt Jones in 2018 (two years). DeMarco Murray, a Chip Kelly signing, preceded him with a five-year deal signed in 2015.
Proposed rule change to encourage more kickoff returns still pending
While the NFL approved three rule changes during the league's annual meeting Monday, a proposal to encourage more kickoff returns didn't get a vote.
The change, inspired by the XFL, would shift everyone but the kicker to the receiving team's territory. Owners say the move would encourage more kickoff returns while allowing players to avoid the type of high-speed collisions that led to injuries. Last year was the lowest rate of kickoff returns in NFL history, with just 22 percent returned.
NFL replay assistant will reportedly be able to correct some penalty calls
Eagles' proposed onside kick alternative fails to pass
NFL rule changes: Hip-drop tackle banned, coaches get another challenge
The NFL is adding another coaches challenge and banning hip-drop tackles, the league announced Monday.
On coaches challenges, head coaches will now be given a third challenge following a successful challenge. Previously, coaches were only give a third challenge following two successful challenges.
ESPN: Former Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins signing with Steelers
Former Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday.
Dubbed “Fast Batman” by cornerback Darius Slay, Watkins spent four seasons with the Eagles, who drafted the speedster out of Southern Miss in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.
Andy Reid on the difficulty of replacing Jason Kelce
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Eagles have a Jason Kelce-sized hole to fill next season, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ought to understand just how challenging it will be to replace him, both on and off the field.
Reid, who was the Eagles’ head coach from 1999-2012, drafted Kelce in the sixth round, No. 191 overall in the 2011 draft out of Cincinnati. They spent just two seasons together but remained close as Reid moved on to Kansas City and selected Kelce’s brother, Travis, in the third round, No. 63 overall in 2013.
Jets coach Robert Saleh praises new Eagles defender Bryce Huff
ORLANDO, Fla. — Edge rusher Bryce Huff is ready to shoulder a heavier workload in his first season with the Eagles, according to New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
On Monday morning at the NFL annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., Saleh said he expects the 25-year-old Huff to see his snaps increase after serving as a situational pass rusher with the Jets. Huff, an undrafted free agent out of Memphis who signed with the Jets in 2020, never played more than 51% of the defensive snaps in a single season (2021) throughout his four years with the team.
Colts coach Shane Steichen thinks Jalen Hurts is 'only going to get better'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shane Steichen didn’t work with Jalen Hurts last season, so he didn’t get to see how the Eagles quarterback reacted to his and his team’s struggles.
But the former Eagles offensive coordinator did spend two seasons with Hurts and watched him nearly win Super Bowl LVII. And Steichen said he saw nothing that would suggest he couldn’t lead despite his stoic disposition.
Eagles add former Cowboys quarterback Will Grier
The Eagles further filled out their quarterback room Saturday, agreeing to terms with Will Grier on a one-year contract.
Grier, 28, hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie season in 2019, but spent extensive time on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad while Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore held the same title on the Dallas staff.
Eagles' projected 2024 depth chart
After nearly two week's worth of free agency signings and departures, including the additions of running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Bryce Huff, here is an early look at the Eagles' projected depth chart next season:
– Olivia Reiner and Rob Tornoe
2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming dates
March 25 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs