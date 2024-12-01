// Pinned The Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Sunday afternoon in what could end up being a preview of this year's Super Bowl. The game is airing on CBS, and is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Calling the game is CBS' top broadcast crew — Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who is quietly in his eighth season calling NFL games. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sideline. Eagles-Ravens will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties. Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville. Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app. Where can I stream Eagles-Ravens? The game will stream on Paramount+, CBS’ subscription streaming service. Paramount+ runs $7.99 month, but there is a one-week free trial. The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries CBS including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial. If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the league’s subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month. If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on CBS3. — Rob Tornoe