"// Pinned <p>The Eagles ruled wide receiver <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/aj-brown\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">A.J. Brown</a> out for Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and listed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as questionable on Friday’s injury report.</p> <p>After missing practice all week with a hamstring injury suffered in the lead-up to the Eagles’ Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons Brown will be <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-aj-brown-ruled-out-injury-falcons-monday-night-football-20240915.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">absent for consecutive games</a>. The 27-year-old, who had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener against the Green Bay Packers, injured his hamstring in practice the following week, according to coach <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/nick-sirianni\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Nick Sirianni</a>.</p> <p>The team listed rookie wideout Johnny Wilson as a full participant in practice after the former Florida State standout missed the game Monday with a hamstring injury as well.</p> <p><em>— EJ Smith</em></p>"