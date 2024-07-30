Eagles training camp news: Birds to put on pads for first time today; latest roster news and injury updates

Eagles injury updates on the offensive line

In addition to Tyler Steen, who is expected to miss a few days, the first-unit offensive line was also without right tackle Lane Johnson, who sat out with a toe injury. He’s day to day. Fred Johnson took his place. Linebacker Oren Burks (knee) remained out. Running back Saquon Barkley was excused from practice for a personal reason. Offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring) was upgraded to a limited participant.

Rookie guard Trevor Keegan left early with an apparent left arm injury. It was unclear how he got hurt. Keegan came back out on the field but didn’t return to action. Landon Dickerson, who missed the first workout of camp with a toe laceration, seemed to tweak a knee early on. He received trainer assistance on the sideline but didn’t miss a play.

» READ MORE: Eagles practice observations from Monday

— Jeff McLane