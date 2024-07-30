Eagles training camp news: Birds to put on pads for first time today; latest roster news and injury updates
The Eagles will be back on the field on Tuesday — but something will be different. For the first time all camp, there will be some real hitting as they put on pads.
The Eagles will put on pads for the first time all summer at Tuesday's training camp practice, which is expected to begin around 10 a.m.
Prior to practice, special teams coordinator Michael Clay will meet with the media for the first time during camp.
Lane Johnson missed Monday's practice with a toe injury and is day to day. Rookie guard Trevor Keegan left with an apparent arm injury.
The Eagles only open practice of the summer is Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Birds' first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Ravens — and their only home preseason game is Aug. 24 against the Vikings.
Eagles injury updates on the offensive line
In addition to Tyler Steen, who is expected to miss a few days, the first-unit offensive line was also without right tackle Lane Johnson, who sat out with a toe injury. He’s day to day. Fred Johnson took his place. Linebacker Oren Burks (knee) remained out. Running back Saquon Barkley was excused from practice for a personal reason. Offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring) was upgraded to a limited participant.
Rookie guard Trevor Keegan left early with an apparent left arm injury. It was unclear how he got hurt. Keegan came back out on the field but didn’t return to action. Landon Dickerson, who missed the first workout of camp with a toe laceration, seemed to tweak a knee early on. He received trainer assistance on the sideline but didn’t miss a play.
Bulked-up Nolan Smith can't wait to put on pads
Although Josh Sweat and free-agent signing Bryce Huff sit ahead of him as the two presumptive starting edge rushers, Nolan Smith projects as one of the two key reserves at the position along with Brandon Graham and has gone into training camp working with the first and second teams. During Monday’s practice, Smith pressured quarterback Jalen Hurts on consecutive plays, getting past fill-in right tackle Fred Johnson for a “sack” and flushing Hurts out of the pocket the next snap.
Fresh off arguably his strongest practice of training camp, Smith said Tuesday’s session — when the Eagles put on pads for the first time this summer — is the one he’s actually been looking forward to the most.
Offense wasn't the sharpest on Monday
It wasn’t a very productive day for the first-unit offense. Jalen Hurts was holding the ball a bunch or had to scramble when his first reads were taken away. He had to deal with some pressure, as well, maybe as a result of having new faces on the right side of the O-line. Credit has to go to Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Milton Williams on the D-line.
Hurts did act quickly on his first pass. He had receiver John Ross running ahead of Ringo on a deep post, but his toss was too far.
Josh Sweat has a new number — and a fresh outlook
This offseason, in the lead-up to his seventh year with the Eagles, Josh Sweat sought a change.
The 27-year-old outside linebacker parted ways with his jersey No. 94 of the last five years and snagged No. 19, which was last worn by now-No. 16 Tanner McKee. Sweat said there was nothing wrong with his old number, but he wanted something fresh for the new season.
Rookie Quinyon Mitchell in the mix for starting spot
As predicted in my Day 3 notes, Quinyon Mitchell received reps with the first unit at right outside cornerback. Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers received the bulk of snaps with the starters, but the rookie is clearly in the mix. He didn’t have any passes thrown in his direction, which is never a bad thing.
But when he moved inside to play some slot corner with the second unit, he beat wide receiver Ainias Smith when he diagnosed a run play. If Mitchell doesn’t win the outside spot, he could certainly get the slot nod. He played some inside in college. He’s going to have to show that he can handle defending the run as there are gap responsibilities in the slot. Avonte Maddox is the main guy inside through the first four days.
