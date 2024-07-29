Eagles practice observations: Mekhi Becton vs. Tyler Steen; Nolan Smith making moves; Will Shipley getting a chance

The Eagles held their fourth practice of the 2024 training camp on Monday at the NovaCare Complex. Links to observations from Days 1, 2 and 3. Here are my takeaways from Day 4:

Beckoning Becton

Mekhi Becton appears to be Tyler Steen’s main competition for the right guard spot — at least based on how the Eagles handled replacing the injured Steen. On Saturday, Steen left practice early with an ankle injury and Darian Kinnard was bumped up from the second team. Becton, who had been filling in for Landon Dickerson at left guard, was at left tackle that day. But with Steen expected to miss a few days, the Eagles went to him first over other candidates, which is notable.

Guard is a new position for Becton. The Eagles want their reserve offensive linemen to be as versatile as possible. So it makes sense to give him looks inside. But Steen isn’t guaranteed the right guard spot. He seemed to have a decent first three days, but the injury could be a setback. Becton appeared to miss his blocking assignment on the first-team repetition — understandable considering the move to a new spot — and defensive tackle Jordan Davis blew by him for a designed misdirection screen pass.

Keegan injured

The first-unit offensive line was also without right tackle Lane Johnson, who sat out with a toe injury. He’s day to day. Fred Johnson took his place. Linebacker Oren Burks (knee) remained out. Running back Saquon Barkley was excused from practice for a personal reason. Offensive lineman Brett Toth (hamstring) was upgraded to a limited participant.

Rookie guard Trevor Keegan left early with an apparent left arm injury. It was unclear how he got hurt. Keegan came back out on the field but didn’t return to action. Dickerson, who missed the first workout of camp with a toe laceration, seemed to tweak a knee early on. He received trainer assistance on the sideline but didn’t miss a play.

Mitchell report

As predicted in my Day 3 notes, Quinyon Mitchell received reps with the first unit at right outside cornerback. Kelee Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers received the bulk of snaps with the starters, but the rookie is clearly in the mix. He didn’t have any passes thrown in his direction, which is never a bad thing.

But when he moved inside to play some slot corner with the second unit, he beat wide receiver Ainias Smith when he diagnosed a run play. If Mitchell doesn’t win the outside spot, he could certainly get the slot nod. He played some inside in college. He’s going to have to show that he can handle defending the run as there are gap responsibilities in the slot. Avonte Maddox is the main guy inside through the first four days.

Nolan landing

Nolan Smith had been relatively quiet early in camp, but I got a good look at the second-year edge defender with him lined up more on the left side with the first unit. He had some decent rushes vs. Fred Johnson, some not-so-decent ones. He said afterward that he’s mostly working on speed moves until the full pads come on. (Good news: They come on Tuesday.)

Smith is quick, there’s no doubt about that. But so are NFL tackles and if they beat him to a spot — as Johnson did on one particular rush — he’s going to need power. Smith said he’s gained about 7 pounds of muscle. I anticipate seeing if there is a benefit. On one outside speed move, Johnson blocked Smith to the ground, but he got up and tagged quarterback Jalen Hurts for a would-be sack.

Smith’s best moment came later, though, when he used a stutter-step inside move to beat Johnson and pressure Hurts out of the pocket. The 2023 first-rounder needs to be more productive in his second season.

Shipley rules

With Barkley absent, rookie running back Will Shipley got his largest workload with the first offense. He took advantage with a number of carries and catches. It’s difficult to make assessments of the run game with players in shorts and shells. But Shipley looks the part as a receiving weapon out of the backfield.

He got behind outside linebacker Julian Okwara on a wheel route during seven-on-seven drills, and twisted inside linebacker Ben VanSumeren on a Texas route. Kenneth Gainwell will likely open the season as Barkley’s primary backup. He, too, roasted Okwara on a wheel route. (To be fair to Okwara, that shouldn’t be a route he’s asked to cover much.) But Shipley could push Gainwell for time.

Offensive offense

It wasn’t a very productive day for the first-unit offense. Hurts was holding the ball a bunch or had to scramble when his first reads were taken away. He had to deal with some pressure, as well, maybe as a result of having new faces on the right side of the O-line. Credit has to go to Davis, Jalen Carter, and Milton Williams on the D-line.

Hurts did act quickly on his first pass. He had receiver John Ross running ahead of Ringo on a deep post, but his toss was too far.

Hurts completed his share of shorties to A.J. Brown — never a bad thing if that’s where his progressions take him — but he struggled to hit co-No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith. Hurts and Smith weren’t on the same page on a coverage-based route. And then a play later on a naked bootleg, in which cornerback Darius Slay took away receiver Johnny Wilson as the first read, Hurts threw high of Smith.

Hurts did hook up with Smith for a would-be touchdown — to the excitement of fans — but Williams had initially knifed into the backfield for a sack. Williams, it should be noted, has flashed as both a run defender and pass rusher each practice thus far.

Secondary market

Rodgers lined up at second-team left cornerback for a period. He briefly lost receiver Joseph Ngata after a double move. Quarterback Kenny Pickett lofted the ball into the corner of the end zone and it seemed like a sure six points, but Rodgers recovered and batted the ball away at the last second.

The most impressive pass breakup may have come from none other than James Bradberry. Pickett fired a BB to Ngata over the middle, but Bradberry dove for the ball and knocked it away. His pumped his fists. Earlier, he negated tight end Grant Calcaterra as the first read on a corner route.

Maybe Bradberry as a safety can attract offers from other teams. Howie Roseman would approve.

As Brandon goes

Another practice, and another day when Brandon Smith warrants mention. The inside linebacker broke up a swing pass to running back Tyrion Davis-Price. He’s been mostly playing alongside rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the third unit, but he could be in the 53-man roster conversation.

It’s not as if the Eagles are super deep at off-ball linebacker. Smith, a former fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, is entering his third season. He spent most of last season on the practice squad, but he did dress for two games. He has good length — defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seems to like rangy linebackers — and good speed.

I’m not projecting Smith for Canton just yet. But he could be a camp dark horse.

Around the horn

Speaking of off-ball linebackers, Nakobe Dean had a couple of pressures from inside blitzes. Davis-Price has been the most-used running back among the deep reserves. Ross fielded some punts for the first time. Wilson had a drop during individual drills. It’s nothing major, but it’s never a good look vs. air. Late in the session, Pickett dumped a pass to receiver Britain Covey that 36-year-old Brandon Graham chased to the sideline. The music stopped and coach Nick Sirianni could be heard enthusiastically praising the veteran defensive end.

Extra points

Practice ended with the developmental period and fourth-string quarterback Will Grier throwing the ball away toward reporters. The ball sailed well over my head and to the awaiting Jeff Neiburg. He dropped it, which prompted DeVonta Smith to yell in our direction, “Catch the damn ball!” Brown said something to the effect of “Write that up.” The receivers were laughing, but it was a justifiable dig at those of us who do this for a living. Welcome, Jeff. … Speaking of reporter disses, Josh Sweat apparently doesn’t know who I am after six-plus years. The defensive end thought Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski was me or vice versa when we both asked him questions from different spots following practice. I guess we do look a little alike. It’s OK. It’s better than being called a clown. … The Eagles return for practice on Tuesday and have a closed walk-through on Wednesday.