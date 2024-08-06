Eagles training camp news: Birds inching closer to preseason opener; latest injury updates; schedule

Eagles injury report heading into Tuesday's practice

The Eagles lost a couple of starters during practice on Monday — one early and one late. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the first to go. I didn’t see how he got hurt or even him walking off, but it came before team drills. Coach Nick Sirianni followed Gardner-Johnson, and when Gardner-Johnson came out, I asked how he was and he said he was “fine.” He never returned, though.

Center Cam Jurgens walked off the field with a trainer toward the end of the workout. He, too, headed indoors and never came back. The Eagles didn’t have an official update on either player.