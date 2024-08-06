Eagles training camp news: Birds inching closer to preseason opener; latest injury updates; schedule
The Eagles will open the preseason on Friday night in Baltimore. But first, a couple more days of practice.
The Eagles will be back out on the field at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday for their third of four straight days.
Practice is set to begin at 10 a.m. and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will meet with the media about 20 minutes before it starts.
Both safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and center Cam Jurgens left Monday's practice early, and the didn't has yet to provide an update on either player.
On Monday, the Eagles signed veteran free-agent linebacker Shaquille Leonard, the team announced.
The Birds open their preseason schedule on Friday against the Ravens at 7:30 p.m. Their only home preseason game is Aug. 24 against the Vikings. They open the regular season Sept. 6 against the Packers in Brazil.
Eagles injury report heading into Tuesday's practice
The Eagles lost a couple of starters during practice on Monday — one early and one late. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the first to go. I didn’t see how he got hurt or even him walking off, but it came before team drills. Coach Nick Sirianni followed Gardner-Johnson, and when Gardner-Johnson came out, I asked how he was and he said he was “fine.” He never returned, though.
Center Cam Jurgens walked off the field with a trainer toward the end of the workout. He, too, headed indoors and never came back. The Eagles didn’t have an official update on either player.
Jalen Hurts looked sharp again on Monday
Jalen Hurts kept up his streak of stacking good days. He has yet to toss an interception. Camp is a time for some experimentation, so a turnover here and there isn’t necessarily a bad thing. But he had a career-high 20 giveaways in 2023. It’s clearly an area he’s intent on cleaning up.
I mentioned this earlier in camp, but Hurts just seems more explosive than he was a year ago (and I’m talking in camp before the knee injury). He had a scramble during one team-drill play in which linebacker Zack Baun chased him. It was as if Hurts were teasing him until he hit another gear and pulled away for a chunk of yards.
Johnny Wilson making his case at wide receiver
Johnny Wilson wants to be Jalen Hurts’ best friend.
The Eagles rookie, making a rapid ascent into the starting offensive huddle this past week, began laying the groundwork by attending a summer throwing session that Hurts held with a handful of Eagles wide receivers a couple of months ago.
Eagles training camp and preseason schedule
The Eagles preseason schedule kicks off Friday night in Baltimore against Ravens. Here are some more key dates fans should know ...
Aug. 9: First preseason game, Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m. (Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 13: Joint practice against the New England Patriots at 11 a.m. in Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 15: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
— Rob Tornoe