Eagles training camp news: How the Birds got their bite back; practice photos, injury updates, and schedule
The Eagles enter Week 3 of training camp with something different on their schedule — their first preseason game Friday night against the Ravens.
The Eagles are back out on the field on Monday, as they're in the midst of their busiest stretch of camp — four straight days days of practice.
Practice is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m., with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio set to meet with the media about 20 minutes earlier.
The Birds will kick off their preseason schedule this week when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The team's only home preseason game is Aug. 24 against the Vikings. They open the season Sept. 6 against the Packers in Brazil.
Schedule, key preseason dates that Eagles fans should know
The Eagles preseason schedule kicks off next Friday night against Ravens in Baltimore. Here's a look at some dates fans should know.
Aug. 9: First preseason game, Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m. (Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 13: Joint practice against the New England Patriots at 11 a.m. in Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 15: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
— Rob Tornoe
Photos from Sunday's Eagles practice
An update on the battle for WR3 after Parris Campbell's injury
Parris Campbell has suffered a setback in his pursuit of the third wide receiver job. He’s out with a groin injury. His absence allowed for Johnny Wilson to get more reps with the starters. Wilson didn’t see many targets, but the Eagles clearly have him ahead of fellow rookie Ainias Smith and second-year receiver Joseph Ngata right now. Asked about Smith, Eagles receivers coach Aaron Moorehead said that he’s still working his way back from offseason shin surgery.
John Ross is still hanging around, but he hasn’t seen the ball or stood out much in the last week. Moorehead suggested that the third receiver job could be held by multiple players based upon matchups. Britain Covey, who made a nice diving catch during seven-on-seven drills, remains in the mix. I still think that general manager Howie Roseman has a move or two up his sleeve.
— Jeff McLane
C.J. Gardner-Johnson helping give the Birds their edge back
C.J. Gardner-Johnson took the podium Sunday with a set of ground rules.
After finishing up a characteristically boisterous practice session, the Eagles defensive back pulled up his hood, climbed onto the stanchion, and made it known he wasn’t willing to discuss the trials of the past. Not his exit from the team two offseasons ago, not the trade that landed him with the Eagles in the first place, not the way the Eagles collapsed late last year while he was a member of the Detroit Lions.
Eagles injury updates from the weekend
In addition to missing wide receiver Parris Campbell, who is sidelined with a groin injury, the Eagles were without their two top right guards. Tyler Steen was still out with an ankle injury. He was joined on the sideline by Mekhi Becton, who watched practice with an illness. Left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) was upgraded as a limited participant after missing Thursday’s session.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) remained out. Cornerback Eli Ricks (illness) and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) were added to the injury list. Cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion) was upgraded to a limited participant.
— Jeff McLane