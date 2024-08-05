Eagles training camp news: How the Birds got their bite back; practice photos, injury updates, and schedule

An update on the battle for WR3 after Parris Campbell's injury

Parris Campbell has suffered a setback in his pursuit of the third wide receiver job. He’s out with a groin injury. His absence allowed for Johnny Wilson to get more reps with the starters. Wilson didn’t see many targets, but the Eagles clearly have him ahead of fellow rookie Ainias Smith and second-year receiver Joseph Ngata right now. Asked about Smith, Eagles receivers coach Aaron Moorehead said that he’s still working his way back from offseason shin surgery.

John Ross is still hanging around, but he hasn’t seen the ball or stood out much in the last week. Moorehead suggested that the third receiver job could be held by multiple players based upon matchups. Britain Covey, who made a nice diving catch during seven-on-seven drills, remains in the mix. I still think that general manager Howie Roseman has a move or two up his sleeve.

— Jeff McLane