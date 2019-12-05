While disappointing, the failed draft pick isn’t really in a vacuum. It is one more brick in a wall of poor roster decisions in recent years that has grown too high for the team to scale. It is an example, not an exception. (Finding a little multipurpose back like Cohen to replace an aging Darren Sproles was a goal for the Eagles in that draft, by the way. Later in the same round, they took Donnel Pumphrey. All you can say about that decision is that Hollins worked out better.)