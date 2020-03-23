He wasn’t the same player he was in his prime although he did make the Pro Bowl in two of those seasons. But Dawkins’ worth wasn’t always measured in numbers. The same could be said of Jenkins. He led the Eagles in tackles in five of six seasons, had 58 pass breakups, forced 23 turnovers and tallied 5 1/2 sacks over that span, but many of his contributions didn’t show up in the stat sheet or weren’t discernible to the untrained eye.