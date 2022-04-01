Earlier in the week, Malcolm Jenkins retired from football.

The former Eagles safety will be remembered as one of the most important players from the 2018 Super Bowl-winning team. He’ll also be remembered as one of the most outspoken players and best leaders in franchise history. Jenkins was bullish with his involvement in the community and he co-founded the Players Coalition, a group of NFL players that actively advocate for racial and social equality.

Let’s take a look back at some of Jenkins’ top moments involving community activism and social issues.

July 28, 2017

Throughout his six-season tenure in Philadelphia, Jenkins divided his year into two separate parts. Football and “busy season,” as he described. During the offseason, Jenkins devoted his time and energy to community involvement. He often visited local schools and establishments and tried his best to remain active with the inner workings of the city. Ahead of the 2017 season, Jenkins was a keynote speaker at a University of Penn Law School symposium, he visited inmates at Graterford Prison in Schwenksville, Pa., and he offered more than $100,000 in scholarship funds and he met with legislators in Washington.

June 6, 2018

It’s a longstanding tradition for clinching teams to visit the White House after it claims a championship in its respective league. But after the Eagles defeated the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018, President Donald Trump rescinded the team’s invitation. In response, Jenkins chose not to speak during his meeting with reporters. Instead, the safety displayed 10 signs that shed light on substantive issues.

Oct. 28, 2018

Jenkins hosted a Players Coalition public forum that served as a town hall in helping guide the city’s search to identify a new police commissioner. The forum — which was headlined by Jenkins and rapper Meek Mill, and held at the Community College of Philadelphia — discussed challenges facing the Philadelphia Police Department and key qualities the public hoped to see in the next commissioner.

Feb. 1, 2018

Jenkins, along with teammate Chris Long, was one of the first Eagles to protest during the national anthem. During a preseason game in August 2017, Jenkins raised his first in a gesture of solidarity protesting against racial injustice in America. The Eagles marched onto the Super Bowl that season, and Jenkins continued to utilize his platform to discuss the anthem and social activism.

April 20, 2021

Not only was Jenkins the team’s most outspoken player, his byline also frequented The Inquirer. Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, Jenkins — like many other across America — took to the streets and marched. But his intentions of marching went beyond his frustrations with Floyd’s death, and extended to local issues. Jenkins begins his opinion-editorial: “I am a black man. I live comfortably. I have a career most could only imagine. I’m a business owner. I’m famous. I have privilege. And yet, I am still afraid.”