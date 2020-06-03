In this essay, Malcolm Jenkins writes about why he joined thousands of to the streets as part of nationwide protests prompted by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. If you spent time marching in Philly this week, The Inquirer Opinion section wants to hear from you. Tell us why you took to the streets at opinion@inquirer.com. Please include your name and contact information. Some answers may appear in The Inquirer. If your response is chosen for publication, we will contact you ahead of time. (We will not share your contact info.)