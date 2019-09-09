Jackson, 29, was the Eagles’ most heralded defensive free agent signing, getting $30 million over three years, with $17 million guaranteed. The team had been looking forward to teaming him with All-Pro DT Fletcher Cox, to keep Cox from being double-teamed so much. They weren’t able to work together much in training camp, as Cox recovered from a foot injury suffered in last season’s playoff loss at New Orleans. Now it’s unclear when they will play together again; Jackson got in 34 snaps on Sunday.