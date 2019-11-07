The Eagles signed Sendejo, 32, last spring, when Minnesota was willing to let him move on after an eight-year run. He intercepted one pass in nine games as an Eagle, but many fans’ most lasting memory will be of his helmet-first plunge into teammate Avonte Maddox, who suffered a concussion and a neck injury, Sept. 26 at Green Bay. Maddox returned last Sunday against the Bears, and the Eagles changed some of their defensive packages, resulting in Sendejo’s getting just 11 defensive snaps.