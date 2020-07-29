Except, the error of the Marlins’ ways is only truly clear in a world in which the primary objective is to minimize everyone’s risk of contracting the virus. And that’s not the world in which the Marlins made their choice. In the world that baseball has created for itself, the primary objective is to finish the season. Before play began, MLB and its players created a framework where positive tests would be dealt with in a certain way. That way would not involve canceling any games. The players who tested positive would be identified, removed, and isolated, and everybody who did not test positive would carry on. Given that everyone who is participating in that world volunteered to do so, and given that they were all aware of that world’s objective, it’s difficult to conclude that the Marlins were under any obligation to take matters into their own hands and insist on halting play.