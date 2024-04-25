Philly native Marvin Harrison Jr. goes to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 4 pick in the NFL draft

Former St. Joseph’s Prep star and Philadelphia native Marvin Harrison Jr. is headed to Arizona.

Harrison, the first non-quarterback off the board, went No. 4 overall to the Cardinals in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound wideout starred at Ohio State after a decorated career with the Hawks and was considered a generational receiver prospect in the lead-up to the draft because of his combination of physical traits and elite college production. He also has NFL pedigree as the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., whose 14,580 receiving yards during a 13-year career with the Indianapolis Colts ranks ninth all-time.

In his three seasons with the Buckeyes, Harrison Jr. compiled 155 catches for 2,613 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns. He finished fourth in Heisman voting last season and was the only non-quarterback to place in the top five in voting. Harrison now will pair with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray under former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and figures to slot in as the No. 1 receiver in short order. Arizona ranked 26th in passing yards last season and 28th in yards per attempt.

Along with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison is the fourth wide receiver from Ohio State to go in the first round since 2022.

Although his father, also a Philadelphia native, played for Roman Catholic, Harrison started his high school career at La Salle before transferring to the Prep before his sophomore year. He had 2,625 career receiving yards and 37 touchdowns in high school, both of which are Philadelphia Catholic League records.

Harrison’s younger brother, Jett, also is slated to go to St. Joe’s Prep next fall.

Harrison was one of three wide receivers to go in the first 10 picks of the draft along with LSU wideout Malik Nabers, who went sixth overall to the New York Giants and Washington receiver Rome Odunze, who went to the Chicago Bears at No. 9 overall.