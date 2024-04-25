NFL draft: Latest Eagles rumors and mock drafts; who the experts think the Birds will take
The Eagles have the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, but nearly everyone is predicting the Birds will trade up.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. in Detroit, and will air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.
The Eagles have the No. 22 pick in the first round, but general manager Howie Roseman could trade up. Here are 15 potential first-round targets for the Birds
Columnist Marcus Hayes thinks the Birds should trade up to take Iowa defender Cooper DeJean.
Who will the Eagles draft? Here's what the experts predict.
Which player will the Eagles take in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft?
We won't know for sure until later tonight, but the experts at The Inquirer, ESPN, and elsewhere have filed their final mock drafts, so here's what some of them predict will happen.
What are the Eagles biggest needs heading into the draft?
The Eagles have various short- and long-term needs, primarily on the defensive side of the ball.
Cornerback falls under each category. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are penciled in as the starting outside corners next season. But the 30-year-old Bradberry’s play declined last year and the 33-year-old Slay has two years remaining on his deal.
Eagles have eight picks in this year’s draft
Overall, the Eagles have eight picks entering the 2024 NFL draft, though general manager Howie Roseman isn’t known for quiet draft days.
Since Roseman took over as general manager in 2010, the Eagles have made trades and shifted picks in just about every draft (though Roseman lost his power to do so to former head coach Chip Kelly in 2015).
What time does the NFL draft start?
The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and run through 11:30 p.m.
This year’s traveling road show is taking place in downtown Detroit, with the main stage set up near Campus Martius Park. Organizers are expecting as many as 400,000 people to travel to Motown for the draft, according to the Detroit News.
2024 NFL draft: First-round draft order
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time since 1947, when they selected halfback Bob Fenimore, a College Football Hall of Famer know as the “Blond Bomber.” Hopefully this year’s top pick goes better for the Bears, as Fenimore only played a single season for Chicago before injuries forced him off the field.
Three teams don’t have a single first-round pick: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.