The last homegrown one of those we had around here, LeSean McCoy, was a lot more brash -- a reporter could be trudging past McCoy’s locker, headed elsewhere, and Shady would stop him or her, demand to know the reporter’s appraisal of McCoy’s standing in the league, and then passionately argue that it was too low. He might have had a chart from some website ready on his phone, to buttress his argument. Never mind that you were just trying to get to the row of stalls where the linebackers reside.