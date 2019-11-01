Trubisky is viewed, at his best, as a competent game manager, a dink-and-dunker with a wispy career 6.8-yard-per-attempt average. If that doesn’t sound like the sort of quarterback who should be taken with the second pick in the draft, whether moving up to get him or not, then consider the two quarterbacks Pace passed over to select him in 2017: Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Suffice it to say those comparisons aren’t doing any favors right now for Trubisky or Pace.