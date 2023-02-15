2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Eagles upgrade defensively in full round one mock

A heartbreaking Super Bowl loss for the Eagles in Sunday’s night thrilling game against NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs officially ushers in the 2023 NFL draft process for all 32 teams.

With the NFL combine just a few weeks away, the focus now shifts to how the selections in April’s Draft may shake out.

The Eagles are one of four teams with two first-round picks (Lions, Seahawks, Texans), giving them several options to stay put and draft top talents and the ability to move up or down the draft order.

Post-Super Bowl, here’s a look at how we project the first round playing out with the full first-round picks now finalized. This draft will not include any trades.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles mock draft: Adding talent in trenches, secondary among Birds’ primary focus

1. Chicago Bears: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Despite playing a 4i and five technique for a large portion of his 2022 snaps, Alabama’s Will Anderson has the explosiveness and bend to be worthy of the top selection in the draft.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

As a potential outlier at the quarterback position, the poise, accuracy and off-script playmaking ability separates Bryce Young from other quarterbacks in the draft. He gives the Texans a young quarterback to usher in the DeMeco Ryans era in Houston.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Arguably the best player in the draft, Jalen Carter’s blend of speed and power to disengage blockers and knife through the offensive line, flushing quarterbacks out of the pocket or forcing running backs to bounce the ball outside the box will allow him to make an immediate impact at the NFL level.

4. Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

As the Colts have officially hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to become their head coach, pairing him with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (who excels at throwing with accuracy and deciphering defenses) to lead them into their full rebuild under a new regime can give the Colts stability at a position that has been a revolving door.

» READ MORE: Colts hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as head coach

5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Playing at 6-6, 275 pounds, Tyree Wilson is a powerful bully in the trenches who often tried to run through offensive linemen utilizing speed-to-power pass rush moves.

6. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon

The fluidity and smoothness Christian Gonzalez plays with makes him a top option among defensive backs, a likely position of need for the Lions. His ball skills and ability to mirror routes makes him a fascinating prospect to watch more closely at the NFL combine.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

In the midst of moving on from Derek Carr, the Raiders move into a different direction at quarterback, selecting Florida signal caller Anthony Richardson, who is far from a finished product but has enticing arm talent and game-breaking dual-threat ability. Mechanically, Richardson must clean up his footwork and tendency to sail passes, but his off-script ability can mask offensive line deficiencies.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Myles Murphy, already a stout run defender, with great strength and length in the trenches, gives Atlanta a dependable three down player as he develops a deeper pass rush plan.

» READ MORE: 3 prospects the Eagles could target with the No. 10 pick in 2023 NFL draft

9. Carolina Panthers: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The Panthers have been searching for an answer at quarterback the last few years, and Will Levis is another quarterback prospect who teams outside of the top five will be going after. The Kentucky quarterback has a quick, snappy release with the size and mobility to translate to the NFL game, although his overall accuracy and ball placement needs work.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Joey Porter Jr., DB, Penn State

As mentioned in the two-round mock breakdown released earlier this week, Joey Porter Jr. fills a potential need for the Eagles as the NFL is shifting to valuing long, physical defensive backs. Pairing him alongside Darius Slay gives the Eagles a solid duo for the next couple of seasons, assuming James Bradberry moves on.

» READ MORE: Eagles free agent priorities: James Bradberry, Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

With the uncertainty around Taylor Lewan’s future, the Titans select Northwestern offensive linemen Peter Skoronski here, the most technically refined trench player in the draft, who could make a move to be an interior linemen if his arm length bothers teams from viewing him strictly as a tackle.

12. Houston Texans: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

The production wasn’t there for Clemson’s Bryan Bresee this season, but he has a deadly swim move and refined hand usage to quickly win at the line of scrimmage against offensive linemen coupled with lateral quickness to work across an entire defensive line, an area where the Texans can use an upgrade.

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

With a number of their tackles set to hit free agency and the uncertainty around former first-round left tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets select Paris Johnson, who possesses unique athleticism and recovery speed to mitigate both speed and power rushers. Johnson also has experience in the interior, starting in 2022 at right guard.

» READ MORE: Eagles draft: Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, Dawand Jones are alluring options to be Lane Johnson’s heir apparent

14. New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

A player who has one of the highest ceilings among tacklers in this class, Broderick Jones finds a home in New England, possessing the athleticism to move and block in space, although his hand placement and initial strike timing needs improvement.

15. Green Bay Packers: Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama

A versatile player in Alabama’s defense, Brian Branch plays with a hot motor, ability to cover in man coverage situations, with ball skills for days fits a need for the Packers as Adrian Amos expected to hit the open market.

16. Washington Commanders: Cam Smith, DB, South Carolina

The wide receiver talent within the division will only grow after this off-season, meaning a player like Cam Smith from South Carolina can be brought in to give Washington’s defensive back room an upgrade as a physical, willing tackler that attacks the football while it’s in the air.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devon Witherspoon, DB, Illinois

Devon Witherspoon from Illinois is a bit undersized at 6-0, 185 pounds, but plays much bigger and is sticky in man coverage while showing the willingness to be a force in run support.

» READ MORE: Five NFL draft prospects Eagles fans should keep an eye on during bowl season

18. Detroit Lions: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The Lions used a top 12 pick on Jameson Williams last year, but with D.J. Chark potentially testing the free agent market, Quentin Johnston can slot in and be another vertical threat, utilizing his size and long speed to generate big plays alongside Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

The Bucs need to address the quarterback position after Tom Brady’s retirement and the potential for Lavonte David departing, but adding the bendy and explosive LSU rusher B.J. Ojulari to a thin outside linebacker core with a recovering Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is a good start.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett continue to command a large percentage of the Seahawks passing game, but adding Jordan Addison, who is much more effective as a slot and boundary wideout with his route running prowess, adds another weapon to the Geno Smith-led offense.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

The New England Patriots spent quite a bit of time with Boston College wideout Zay Flowers at the Shrine Bowl, but adding him to a Chargers team in need of more playmakers in the receiver room makes sense with Flowers’ ability to create explosive plays and take the top off of defenses.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia

The skillset and size (6-2, 210) Kelee Ringo possesses will be too hard to pass up, despite his struggles locating the football in press man coverage and his inconsistencies at the line of scrimmage handling releases.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

With Justin Jefferson emerging into a star and Adam Thielen aging, the Vikings need another true playmaker at receiver, and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba checks those boxes, especially as a creative and nuanced route runner who operates mostly from the slot.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Jaguars could very well bring back Evan Engram, but it was clear quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed having a versatile weapon that could thrive over the middle of the field, which was an area where Utah’s Dalton Kincaid lived in college.

25. New York Giants: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

The Giants have their future tackles in Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas. So adding the massive Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence, who has impressive grip strength and the power to move defenders off the ball in the run game, creates a powerful trio.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Both Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr could leave via free agency, leaving a hole in the middle of the defense, an area where Clemson’s Trenton Simpson can fill as an impact blitzer with the athleticism to cover in space.

27. Buffalo Bills: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

An offense searching for its identity without relying solely on Josh Allen, adding Texas running back Bijan Robinson gives the Bills a three down threat who makes people miss in the open field and creates explosive runs.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Michael Mayer is still the best overall tight end in this draft class, which makes this an intriguing pick for a Bengals offense, filling a need both as a blocker and safety blanket over the middle of the field.

29. New Orleans Saints: Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa

With Shy Tuttle, Marcus Davenport, and David Onyemata all potentially leaving, the Saints have a glaring hole along the defensive line, with an aging Cameron Jordan. Lukas Van Ness from Iowa has explosive power with long term upside, although he didn’t start for the Hawkeyes.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

A bit of an older prospect, Keion White enjoyed his best season in 2022, recording 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a senior for Georgia Tech. He offers versatility along the defensive line, as a 4i and slanting three technique who can potentially fill a hole in the interior if Fletcher Cox or Javon Hargrave depart via free agency.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl, but lack a vertical threat that can flip the field, which Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt excels at. The Biletnikoff Award winner gives Mahomes another weapon at receiver.

*The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.