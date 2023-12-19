Brock Purdy overtakes Dak Prescott as betting favorite to win MVP; Jalen Hurts tumbles

Since Brock Purdy and the 49ers scored on six straight drives against the Eagles three weeks ago, San Francisco’s offense has yet to slow down. In their latest win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the 49ers scored 45 points, led by Purdy, who passed for four more touchdowns.

Entering the weekend, Purdy and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys sat atop the odds board to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. Now, Purdy is beginning to pull away from the pack at several sportsbooks. Prescott was held without a touchdown in a 31-3 Cowboys loss to the Bills.

Here’s a look at the latest odds.

NFL MVP odds (via BetMGM)

Brock Purdy: -225 Lamar Jackson: +500 Dak Prescott: +700 Christian McCaffrey: +900 Josh Allen: +1000 Patrick Mahomes: +2000 Jalen Hurts: +2000 Tua Tagovailoa: +2500 Tyreek Hill: +2500

Last week, Purdy was trading at +200 at BetMGM, the second-best odds behind the favorite, Prescott (+150). The odds have flipped significantly in Purdy’s favor, with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson now having the second-best odds to win the award.

The Ravens and 49ers meet on Monday night in a matchup of the two No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences.

Prescott now has the third-best odds (+700) with a pivotal game against the Dolphins this Sunday. The Cowboys have to keep winning to keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East race.

Hurts is fresh off a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in which he threw two fourth-quarter interceptions. He has moved down the board significantly after becoming the MVP favorite following a win over the Chiefs in Week 12. Just last week, the Eagles quarterback was trading at +700, the third-best odds to win the award, and now he is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the sixth-best odds.

McCaffrey making final push

A big part of the 49ers’ success has been how dynamic Christian McCaffrey has been as a runner and receiver. In the win over the Cardinals, McCaffrey finished with 187 total yards (115 rushing, 72 receiving) and three touchdowns. Over his last four games, the 49ers running back has scored six touchdowns.

McCaffrey had odds as high as +3500 last week at one sportsbook, but now is firmly in the MVP race, trading at +900 on Tuesday.

He also received a ringing endorsement from Purdy after Sunday’s win. “I think Christian [McCaffrey] should be MVP,” Purdy told reporters after the game.