Dak Prescott is the betting favorite for MVP ahead of Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts

As the final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday in the Cowboys’ dominant 33-13 win over the Eagles, Dak Prescott emerged as the favorite to win his first NFL Most Valuable Player award.

During the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak, Prescott has been in full command, notching 15 passing touchdowns to just one interception. If you include the Cowboys’ loss at Lincoln Financial Field last month, Prescott has an 18-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Entering the Eagles’ Week 13 matchup with the 49ers, Jalen Hurts was the MVP favorite after his five-touchdown performance against the Bills. After the Birds lost to the 49ers, it was San Francisco’s Brock Purdy who emerged as the favorite or co-favorite with Prescott, depending on the sportsbook.

Now Prescott and Purdy are creating distance in the MVP conversation at sportsbooks.

» READ MORE: Eagles are sizable road favorites against the Seahawks on Monday night

NFL MVP odds (via BetMGM)

Dak Prescott: +150 Brock Purdy: +200 Jalen Hurts: +700 Lamar Jackson: +700 Tua Tagovailoa: +800 Tyreek Hill: +1300 Patrick Mahomes: +1600 Josh Allen: +1600

Entering Week 11, Prescott was at +4000 to win MVP, behind Josh Allen (+2500), CJ Stroud (+2500), Christian McCaffrey (+3000), and Jared Goff (+3300), among others. His rapid rise on the odds board coincides with the team’s winning streak, as Prescott has a small lead over Purdy to win the award.

Purdy, in his second season with San Francisco, completed 70.4% of his passes for the second straight week, throwing for 368 and two touchdowns Sunday in the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks. Over his last two weeks, Purdy has thrown for six scores and nearly 700 yards.

Meanwhile, Hurts, who was as low as +140 to win the award entering Week 13, is now tied for the third-best odds to win the award after being held without a touchdown against the Cowboys. Lamar Jackson, who is tied with Hurts on the odds board, put forth his best performance in weeks with a 316-yard, three touchdown performance in an overtime win over the Rams. As a result, the Ravens now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Statistical breakdown of the MVP race

Stats: Dak Prescott Brock Purdy Jalen Hurts Stats: Passing yards Dak Prescott 3,505 Brock Purdy 3,553 Jalen Hurts 3,192 Stats: Passing touchdowns Dak Prescott 28 Brock Purdy 25 Jalen Hurts 20 Stats: Completion percentage Dak Prescott 69.3% Brock Purdy 70.4% Jalen Hurts 66.5% Stats: Turnovers Dak Prescott 7 (6 INT’s/1 fumble lost) Brock Purdy 9 (7 INT’s/2 fumbles lost) Jalen Hurts 15 (10 INT’s/5 fumbles lost) Stats: Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) Dak Prescott 74.6 Brock Purdy 74.7 Jalen Hurts 60.2 Stats: Total touchdowns Dak Prescott 30 (28 passing, 2 rushing Brock Purdy 27 (25 passing, 2 rushing) Jalen Hurts 31 (19 passing, 12 rushing)

The road gets tougher for the Cowboys and Prescott, who face the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions the next three weeks. It will, however, give him an excellent chance to strengthen his MVP campaign if he continues to play well.

For the 49ers and Purdy, only two games remain on their schedule against winning teams: Week 16 against the Ravens, led by Jackson, who can make a late-season push for the award, and Week 18 against the Rams. Purdy’s overall strength of schedule down the stretch could limit his production in the next four weeks.

» READ MORE: Best bets during MNF Week 14 doubleheader includes big games from Jordan Love, DeAndre Hopkins

Next, Hurts and the Eagles face the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Unless he lights up Seattle’s defense, he seems to be the odd man out for the award.