Jason Kelce calls Eagles opening game vs. Cowboys ‘electric,’ while Travis Kelce isn’t thrilled about playing in Brazil

Over a year ago in Buffalo, the camera caught an image of Jason Kelce fans can’t erase. It was Kelce with a bare-chest shouting in a VIP suite with a beer can in one hand as he celebrated for his brother Travis during the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC playoff game.

At that moment, the former Eagles center became one with Bills Mafia. But before there was Jason, there was Ryan Fitzpatrick. In 2022, the former quarterback ripped off his shirt and flexed in the stands as the Bills hosted the New England Patriots in the playoffs.

Advertisement

When Jason asked if he stole his bit, Fitzpatrick responded: “I feel like it’s been a bit from the beginning of time. When it gets cold, men take their shirts off.”

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce discusses brunch with Taylor Swift at Talula’s Garden on Mother’s Day — and what he got for Mama Kelce

This was just one of the topics Fitzpatrick and former NFL offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth discussed on the latest episode of New Heights. The hosts of the Fitz & Whit podcast joined the Kelces to talk about spending the holidays together and look over the NFL schedule.

Here’s everything you missed …

Holidays with the Kelces

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football analysts Fitzpatrick and Whitworth had a little surprise for Jason. With the Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears on Black Friday this year, both Fitzpatrick and Whitworth will be in town for Thanksgiving.

“We are headed to Philadelphia,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re coming to Philly. I wasn’t asking for advice. I just want to stay at your house, if you don’t mind. Now, I also want to bring my family.”

Both families have a total of 11 kids between the two of them — seven of them coming from Fitzpatrick’s side. “This sounds like a good time,” Jason said. “Chicago at Philly, you guys are welcome to stay.”

“The only thing with Fitz coming to the house, you just got to make sure the attic is locked,” Travis added. “Because he will find his way into your attic and he will just start bringing things down.”

Both Fitzpatrick and Whitworth had previously visited Travis’ house for an after-party after a Chiefs Thursday Night Football game. “There wasn’t a lot of furniture in the house, but there was a lot of things we got into in the attic,” Whitworth said.

» READ MORE: Eagles wideout A.J. Brown gave the commencement speech at Ole Miss this weekend

Now, Travis may have to take his own advice. With the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, Fitzpatrick and Whitworth will be in Kansas City for the holiday.

“Here’s the best news,” Whitworth said. “We get Thanksgiving at one Kelce’s and we get Christmas at another.”

In a celebratory mood, Travis responded, “We got chimneys and we got furniture now.”

Eagles and Chiefs’ opening days

The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys for their highly anticipated regular-season opener.

“Some would call it America’s team,” Jason said. “But it’s been a while since America’s been great, if that’s America’s team.

“Jerry Jones is going to be pretty pumped to see a banner come down in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field as they commemorate Super Bowl LIX,” Jason added. “That’s an electric game to start the NFL season. One of the oldest rivalries, I think that’s true. It’s definitely one of the most heated. I mean there’s babies born saying ‘[Expletive] Dallas,’ in Philadelphia.”

Meanwhile, Travis confirmed the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening game before the official schedule was released on Wednesday. When Jason asked about the rumors of Kansas City opening up the season in Brazil, Travis responded, “This doesn’t come out until Wednesday? Yeah, we’re definitely playing in Brazil. I also heard those rumors.”

His answer was followed by laughter from Jason and the crew on set of the recording. The tight didn’t seem too thrilled about playing in São Paulo, Brazil.

“I’ll be there, playing football in the [expletive] heat, Travis said. “There’s just something about getting closer to the equator that I don’t want to put on a football uniform doing that. I’ve been in Jacksonville in September and that’s [expletive] miserable … If it’s humid, I’m going to be miserable.”