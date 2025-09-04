2025 NFL predictions: MVP, division winners, our Super Bowl picks, and more
Will the Eagles repeat as champs? Our experts weigh in with their predictions for division winners, the playoff field, and player awards for the 2025 season.
The Eagles’ defense of their Super Bowl championship begins Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s season opener. Can they join the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots as the last two teams to repeat as Super Bowl champs?
We asked our panel of Eagles experts — Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, and Mike Sielski — for their predictions on not just the Birds but the rest of the NFL this season.