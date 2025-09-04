Skip to content
Eagles

2025 NFL predictions: MVP, division winners, our Super Bowl picks, and more

Will the Eagles repeat as champs? Our experts weigh in with their predictions for division winners, the playoff field, and player awards for the 2025 season.

Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles push through the rest of the NFL this season for a return trip to the Super Bowl?
Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles push through the rest of the NFL this season for a return trip to the Super Bowl?Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles’ defense of their Super Bowl championship begins Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s season opener. Can they join the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots as the last two teams to repeat as Super Bowl champs?

We asked our panel of Eagles experts — Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, and Mike Sielski — for their predictions on not just the Birds but the rest of the NFL this season.