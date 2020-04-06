The Eagles were represented pretty well, considering the talent level of the All-Decade squad. Center Jason Kelce would seem to have the best case among the overlooked, with three Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro designations to his name. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, chosen for the team, has made eight Pro Bowls but has been named first-team All-Pro only twice. The other center chosen, Alex Mack, has made the Pro Bowl six times with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons, and been named second-team All-Pro three times.