Four Eagles greats made the NFL All-Decade Team for the 2010s, announced Monday, but defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is the only member of that group who is still with the team.
Cox, 29, has made the Pro Bowl five times and has been named first- or second-team All-Pro four times. Joining him on the team, chosen by the NFL and the Hall of Fame voters, were the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher, LeSean McCoy; running back/returner Darren Sproles, who made the team as a “flex” on offense and as a returner; and nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters.
McCoy was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2015. Sproles spent much of the 2019 season injured and has retired. Peters was allowed to become a free agent this spring after he declined to retire at age 38.
Cox’s 48 sacks are the most ever by an Eagles interior defensive lineman, and he has missed only three games in his eight-year career, since he was drafted 12th overall in 2012′s first round, from Mississippi State.
McCoy, 31, rushed for 6,792 yards in six seasons with the Eagles after being drafted in 2009′s second round, out of Pittsburgh. He added 3,814 yards in four seasons for the Bills after being traded for linebacker Kiko Alonso, and now is a free agent after rushing for 465 yards for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last season. He also has a career total of 3,797 receiving yards. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
Sproles, who turns 37 in June, finished his career fifth in all-time NFL all-purpose yards. A three-time Pro Bowler, he entered the league in 2005 as a fourth-round selection of the San Diego Chargers, then spent time with the New Orleans Saints before coming to the Eagles in a 2014 trade. He now works for the Eagles as a personnel consultant.
Peters began his career in 2004 as an undrafted tight end with the Bills. He was converted to tackle in 2005, made the Pro Bowl twice with the Bills, and came to the Eagles in a 2009 trade. He made seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro first teams with the Eagles.
Eight selections on the 52-member squad were unanimous -- quarterback Tom Brady, running back Adrian Peterson, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, edge rusher Von Miller, kicker Justin Tucker, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, edge rusher J.J. Watt, and guard Marshal Yanda.
Guard Jahri Evans, a Philly native from Frankford High and Bloomsburg, also made the team. Evans was selected for six Pro Bowls and made All-Pro four times after the Saints drafted him in 2006′s fourth round, with a pick obtained from the Eagles. The Eagles coveted another fourth-round guard, Max Jean-Gilles; Evans went nine picks after Jean-Gilles.
The Eagles were represented pretty well, considering the talent level of the All-Decade squad. Center Jason Kelce would seem to have the best case among the overlooked, with three Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro designations to his name. Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, chosen for the team, has made eight Pro Bowls but has been named first-team All-Pro only twice. The other center chosen, Alex Mack, has made the Pro Bowl six times with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons, and been named second-team All-Pro three times.
* -- denotes a unanimous selection
OFFENSE
QB Tom Brady*
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Frank Gore
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB LeSean McCoy
RB Adrian Peterson*
WR Antonio Brown
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Calvin Johnson
WR Julio Jones
FLEX Darren Sproles
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Travis Kelce
OT Jason Peters
OT Tyron Smith
OT Joe Staley
OT Joe Thomas*
OG Jahri Evans
OG Logan Mankins
OG Zack Martin
OG Marshal Yanda*
C Alex Mack
C Maurkice Pouncey
DEFENSE
DE Calais Campbell
DE Cameron Jordan
DE Julius Peppers
DE J.J. Watt*
DT Geno Atkins
DT Fletcher Cox
DT Aaron Donald*
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Chandler Jones
LB Luke Kuechly
LB Khalil Mack
LB Von Miller*
LB Bobby Wagner
LB Patrick Willis
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Darrelle Revis
CB Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry
S Earl Thomas
S Eric Weddle
DB Chris Harris
DB Tyrann Mathieu
SPECIALISTS
P Johnny Hekker
P Shane Lechler
K Stephen Gostkowski
K Justin Tucker*
PR Tyreek Hill
PR Darren Sproles
KR Devin Hester
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
COACHES
Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll