Andy Dalton is heading home to Texas, presumably to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup in Dallas.
ESPN reported Saturday evening that the 32-year old quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys that’s worth up to $7 million, with $3 million guaranteed.
A second-round pick by the Bengals in 2011, Dalton had spent his entire nine-season career in Cincinnati, making the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014, and 2016) and becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes (204).
With Dalton as the starter, the Bengals made the playoffs five times but never advanced past the wild-card round. They bottomed out this past season, finishing 2-14 to earn 2020′s No. 1 overall draft pick, which they used to take LSU’s Joe Burrow as their new franchise quarterback.
Dalton was released on Thursday to open up the starting job for Burrow.
The news that Dalton is headed to the Cowboys may be a slight cause for concern for the Eagles as it puts a capable quarterback right behind Prescott, in an offense that now boasts running back Ezekiel Elliot and receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.
That said, maybe this causes some tension in Dallas, too, with the team bringing in a career starter while it struggles to reach a long-term deal with Prescott.
Dalton grew up in Katy, a few hours away from the Cowboys’ current home. He also played his college ball at Texas Christian and already owns a home in Dallas.