The best way to handle the situation would’ve been easing Burrow into the job around the midway point of the season. If Dalton struggled, Burrow would have seen his mistakes, learned from them, and been better prepared. Think of guys like Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield in recent years. Goff and Mahomes became Pro Bowlers in year two after watching mostly as rookies, and Mayfield took over after three games into his rookie season and went 6-7.