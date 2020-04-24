Ruggs, meanwhile, was a big-play project. In the weeks immediately following the combine, he still projected into the range where the Eagles might have taken him with their 21st overall pick. He worked through March with Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, who specializes in refining speed receivers, but the coronavirus lockdown canceled his pro day and all private workouts. He was second fiddle at 'Bama, but he was a blazer, and that was enough for Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock and the franchise with the longest love affair with fast receivers.