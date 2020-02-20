Could the NFL and its players union already be preparing to sign off on a new, 10-year collective bargaining agreement?
That was the gist of several reports Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as NFL owners gathered in New York, apparently to discuss and possibly vote on a new agreement. From a fan’s point of view, the most pertinent changes would seem to be expanded playoffs, from 12 to 14 teams, something that apparently could happen as soon as this coming season, and a 17-game regular season with only three preseason games, a change that reportedly would not be implemented right away.
Of course, also pertinent for fans would be avoiding a tedious spring and summer spent in crisis mode over the state of the CBA talks and whether the 2020 season will be played. In 2011, when negotiations failed to reach an agreement by the March expiration of the previous pact, the NFL went into a lockdown that imperiled the season, canceling OTAs and minicamp and delaying free agency. Teams hurriedly opened training camps and started signing free agents in late July, when agreement finally was reached. That was the genesis of the Eagles’ ill-fated “dream team” experiment with last-minute free agency.
ESPN reported that the current owners’ proposal calls for seven playoff teams from each conference, only one of which would receive a first-round bye. That would create a six-game wild-card weekend. The current playoff format has been in place since 2002, and the number of teams in the playoffs hasn’t changed since 1990.
Playoff expansion apparently was not a contentious issue; the real gist of the discussions between players and owners is adding an extra regular-season game to an already brutal grind, along with the revenue that would create, and how the money would be distributed. Reports say the players’ current 47% revenue share would go up to 48.5% under the 17-game format, giving the players an extra $5 billion.
Given the stakes, this all seems a bit hasty, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see adjustments to proposals being tossed back and forth for the next week or so, with the league gathering next week in Indianapolis for the annual NFL scouting combine. But there definitely seems to be momentum toward reaching agreement before the start of the new league year March 18.
Starting the league year without a new CBA would entail some difficulties that both sides would like to avoid. Teams would be able to use both the franchise and transition tags this year, instead of having to choose one or the other, as in the past. That could drastically curtail 2020 free agency, a consequence the union obviously would not like.
And from the team side, the post-June 1 designation for cutting players, which allows dead cap money to be spread over two seasons, would not be available — all dead money would have to go against this year’s cap.