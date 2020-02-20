Of course, also pertinent for fans would be avoiding a tedious spring and summer spent in crisis mode over the state of the CBA talks and whether the 2020 season will be played. In 2011, when negotiations failed to reach an agreement by the March expiration of the previous pact, the NFL went into a lockdown that imperiled the season, canceling OTAs and minicamp and delaying free agency. Teams hurriedly opened training camps and started signing free agents in late July, when agreement finally was reached. That was the genesis of the Eagles’ ill-fated “dream team” experiment with last-minute free agency.