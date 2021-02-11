Goodell and Co. came under fire a few weeks before training camp because of a lackluster plan to keep players safe as coronavirus numbers spiked nationwide. #WeWantToPlay started trending on Twitter in July as several of the league’s stars, including Russell Wilson, JJ Watt, and Carson Wentz, all called for the NFL to put a plan in place for player safety. In response, the NFL and Players’ Association established guidelines that emphasized the importance of contact tracing, social distancing, mask wearing, and daily testing. Even after the guidelines were announced, almost 70 players opted out of the season for fear for their personal safety.