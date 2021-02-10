That, right there, is where the danger lies. Few will admit it because it’s more comfortable to ignore the things we do not know. But there’s a realistic scenario in which history looks back on the Eagles’ decision to trade Wentz as one of professional sports’ greatest management blunders. What the Eagles are about to do simply does not happen, regardless of the circumstances. NFL history is full of quarterbacks who had seasons that were every bit as bad as Wentz’s and did not lose their job. Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Alex Smith, Ryan Tannehill – and those are only the guys who were better than Wentz this season. Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger both bounced back from abysmal years at similar junctures in their careers. Philip Rivers was a laughingstock at 31 and went on to play eight more seasons.